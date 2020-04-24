Editor, Daily Press:
I am looking forward to the end of the coronavirus pandemic and to our anticipated “new normal” lives. Certainly, life will not be the same anymore. Perhaps we will be a lot smarter, more proactive ahead of the next virus attack? Maybe the neighborly compassion shown these last few worrying weeks will carry over? I sure hope it does.
Do not get me wrong. There is nothing good about the deaths, loss of jobs and lives turned upside down by COVID-19. However, might we survive the pandemic and be better for it?
There may be a silver lining to the new normal. There have been significant global reductions in air pollution. So dramatic that you can see the improvement from space. Traffic collisions are down in the due to executive orders to protect the public from COVID-19 disease. I am certain that highway safety statistics will show fewer traffic fatalities. That is a wonderful. I hope somehow that might carry over to the new normal.
Being hunkered down in our homes has had its benefits. I imagine a lot of families are closer now and have grown to know one another better. Many of us have learned the joy of gardening in order to avoid crowds and bare shelves at stores. We have washed our hands until they are sore. Cleanliness will not be a bad thing in the new normal. We have learned how to use Zoom to meet on our computers.
In our own city, social distancing practices and shelter in place orders have reduced the amount of litter on our streets and highways. This was evident from the recent litter cleanup by the Tahlequah Kiwanis Club along Downing Street.
If we are a more caring, cleaner, safer society because of the coronavirus, then bring it on.
Ed Brocksmith
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.