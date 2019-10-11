Editor, Daily Press:
I just want to float this train of thought to my friends, many of whom I have known for 30- to 40-plus years. My stance that Trump was a giant mistake continues, but my desire to do something is unrequited, until now.
The president has now publicly admitted to seeking international assistance in an internal, political, and for-personal-gain action against a political opponent. While the Justice Department conducted an inquiry, “The Mueller Report,” producing multiple criminal convictions, it was suppressed by a policy that you cannot charge a sitting president. It lays out the ongoing violations of a president and his administration – and that the Russians did indeed interfere – to corrupt our election system.
This is a moment where our other two branches of government, legislative and judicial, are charged by “our” Constitutionm demanding actions that enable a fair hearing. If, after a series of investigations, the House of Representatives has substantiated evidence of a violation of the chief executive of our republic – “our” president – then a constitutional vote is conducted, and if passed, a formal constitutional call demanding the need for an impeachment of the sitting president. The trial is held in the Senate.
If a sitting senator stipulates “conspiring with a foreign government for personal and political gain” does not violate the language and-or intent of the Constitution, this senator is essentially guilty of the same crime. This person is to be held in the lowest esteem, and “must” be held in contempt of the Constitution, impeached themselves, prosecuted and possibly imprisoned. To remove these malcontents from office – even if they are from municipal, state or national – is our primary duty to our brothers and sisters as citizens.
As for our fellow citizens supporting these criminal violations of the Constitution, we, the actual friends of a representative democracy, hold you responsible for all actions after the trial that may damage our republic. The time for recognition of your actions and understanding those of us who continue to raise patriotism before party, and definitely before personal gain, over the suffering of others. Apologies need to be made. Failure to do so only reinforces our specific concerns about fascism and your dangerous dance with it.
Tom Lewis
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.