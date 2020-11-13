Editor, Daily Press:
I am a wife, a mother, a sister, daughter, aunt, cousin, friend, community volunteer, and human.
Each day, a group of friends and I gather together in Norris Park to support the Black Lives Matter movement against systemic racism and for equality for all Americans. Most days, we have many people who drive by and honk and wave in support of our mission. Some days, we have angry people who bellow at us and call us all kinds of things.
I only want to say hatred is rampant in our country right now and I am saddened by it. Equality for all takes nothing from anyone. We aren’t “commies,” “Marxists,” “Nazis,” or any of the vile things screamed at us by people zooming by in huge pickups. We are Americans.
Cathy Cott
Tahlequah
