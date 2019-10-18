This is concerning the article placing a pre-kindergarten teacher in a rather inaccurate yarn related to paddling [in the series on corporal punishment, published starting Oct. 11].
The teacher has always held that an offender who seeks redemption for an offense should be forgiven. In that spirit, the teacher has forgiven the author of the article and the Daily Press for running it. End of story.
“There's no need to talk about it, because the truth of what one says lies in what one does”– Bernhard Schlink.
David Earl
Tahlequah
