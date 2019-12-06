Editor, Daily Press:
Steve Fair has gone beyond “fair and biased” (TDP, Tuesday, Dec. 3) this time. His argument against the proposed petition No. 420 is not even good, much less fair, but it certainly is biased.
His third “observation” that the petition is not about “fairness in drawing districts” is on its face false. That is exactly its purpose: to enable Republicans to keep the districts they have previously drawn.
The gerrymander has been around a long time, since Elbridge Gerry in the 18th century, as Fair notes. But the courts have ruled that independent commissions are an alternate way to form districts. Whether this method produces fairness is clouded at this time, but I say let the people vote. I intend to sign the petition to get this change on the ballot.
And to let people know my bias, I think it is gross that under the present system, Senatorial District 9 looks very much like a gerrymander. Tahlequah is its head and Oktaha must be near its tail.
Bob McQuitty
Tahlequah
