Editor, Daily Press:
Not much credit is given to those in the grocery business who stay open despite the dangers of infection. These people are true heros, too.
It is nice that the government has started small business assistance with tax credits and loans, but looking back in history, this wasn't done much, if at all.
My great-grandfather was in the grocery business back in the early 1900s. His business was "I.N. Reed & Son" - "Staple and Fancy Groceries" in Durant, Oklahoma. The month of November 1918 was a hard one for his family. His son had been drafted into the U.S. Army and was on a train to report for duty when he was stricken by the "Spanish Flu." He died along with many more than are currently dying from this China virus. Back then, no government help was provided, and the family business was no more.
Other than overreacting by this closing of our economic heartbeat, our current government has done an excellent job, despite the bad data from China and the lame WHO response to the actual facts - or, as we call it in the military intelligence world, "Ground Truth."
What we need now is a more active plan to protect our nation's health. We need mobile testing teams to fan out over our heartland and borders. We need inflatable emergency patient wards attached to existing hospitals. We need those MASH units to deploy in response to our national health needs.
Lt. Col. S.L. Hackworth
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.