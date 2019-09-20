Editor, Daily Press:
I would like to comment on Tuesday's (9-17-19) premier "Point, Counterpoint."
In the Point column, Jonathan Jobe is doing a good job discussing the disunion in our union until he addresses the subject of "ultra-radical groups like Antifa." What follows is two long paragraphs in which he generalizes about these radicals, and amazingly, knows their moral character, inner thoughts, and hidden motives. Without once mentioning violent white supremacists of the Alt Right or the hundreds of hate groups all over the country, including three in Oklahoma, Dr. Jobe optimistically concludes by inviting us to come together and "once again be able to live together in peace."
In the Counterpoint, Fred Gibson, amazingly posits more generalizations than Jobe and claims to know more about the economy than most. Like Jobe, he seems to get carried away and ends with statements that beg to be supported by facts. For example, this stupefying, if true, phrase: "... a country that is borrowing $5 billion each business day . ..." He also claims 18 million people are living in "worse than abject poverty." Poverty is bad, abject poverty is worse, "worse than abject poverty" is more worser?
Steve Fair, who is "fair and biased," pretty much states the obvious in his column: Gas "prices will rise." He's fair, not too biased, and not too boring.
Only Jason Nichols, former mayor, seems to have all his facts in consecutive sentences. He also does not get carried away in his conclusion: "Partisan gerrymandering has to become a thing of the past." He gets an A from me.
The editorial cartoon blew me away!
Bob McQuitty
Tahlequah
