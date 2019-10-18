Editor, Daily Press:
You protect what you value. Imagine that a burglar entered your home. What would you put yourself in front of before everything else? A computer? Jewelry? Priceless heirlooms? Pets?
I pray that most of us above all would place ourselves between those we love an such an intruder. In politics. you can judge someone’s values by whom or what they protect in a time of crisis. What is a politician willing to lose their job over?
We are now living in a time of crisis. America is under attack. It was attacked during the 2016 presidential election, and it is being attacked again. Russian intelligence has broken into our electoral process to rig our elections. Unlike monarchies or other forms of government, our entire transfer of power depends on the credibility of our elections. Without our elections we are not a nation.
We know that Russians attacked us; that is not up for partisan interpretation. We have a president who has admitted to colluding with Ukraine and China to again attack our holy institution, and those who represent our district in Cherokee County – James Lankford, Jim Inhofe, and Markwayne Mullin – have unabashedly protected President Trump. Never once have any of these three come out to reprimand the president for his misconduct, and they have always given him the benefit of a doubt – a luxury they would not afford someone not of their party.
Their protection of the president tells us that before all else, they value their party and their jobs. I would like to publicly reprimand them, to remind them that our home is under attack, and to encourage them to set their values straight. Above all, please protect the people of this land. Our elections will always be compromised so long as the beneficiary of these attacks is in office. It is time to impeach and convict.
Brian D. King
Tahlequah
