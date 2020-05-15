Editor, Daily Press:
Public education is necessary for our society and its growth and adaptation to the future of the country. Public education is the great equalizer for everyone! (Another shout here!) So, its importance is really not debatable. There are a lot of factors that have caused change in education. Many of the same factors have changed our daily lives.
However, I'm writing this letter in defense and in honor of teachers and teacher unions. Teachers who are union members have the benefit of having a voice speaking for them. Besides being a public school teacher, I am also a Tahlequah Education Association site representative at the high school. I can attest that most requests to administration by TEA concerns improvements and materials to enhance the learning experience or to acquire more opportunities for the members' students, regardless of their home income.
Teacher unions also make sure safety procedures are kept up-to-date continually and communicated with teachers for a safe environment for all students. Another matter that a union does for its members is to be by the side of a teacher when issues of personnel arise. A representative for the teacher at a meeting holds both sides to accountability. A common matter that the union deals with is to ensure teachers are paid for their time and expenses for school projects that lie outside the contracted work schedule and outside the scope of contracted job tasks. That's only fair, don't you think?
Now, does education have problems? Of course, it does, just like many other areas that affect daily life. But what's the alternative?
Public schools have guidelines they have to meet. It's the law, whether the guidelines are right or wrong. School districts struggle every day to meet the guidelines. Oklahoma State Department of Education Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is working for and with schools across the state. She and her staff are developing teaching tools for schools. But also, she must adhere to federal guidelines/mandates.
That leaves the buck stopping with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. She's in charge of federal guidelines and regulations. So, complaints and suggestions should be addressed to her. And if you don't like that idea, then vote this November to make sure the people elected are people who will appoint someone to start a positive change in the right direction.
Jean Havens
Tahlequah
