Editor, Daily Press:
Greetings, my fellow woodburners. Ricky here to remind you, winter has set in; it's time to put your handful of plain table salt on a bed of very hot coals.
I explained the action of the table salt last year. This is a quick explanation.
Take a handful of table salt. When you have good, hot coals, just toss the salt on the coals. The chemicals in the salt crystallize the soot so the stuff just falls down and disappears. I have tested and proved this for many years.
I can guarantee this process if performed regularly. Say a handful every seven to 10 stovesful. I can assure you there will be absolutely no soot or creosote at the end of the fire season.
Ricky Rackliff
Tahlequah
