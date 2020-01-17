Racism still alive and well in America
In his article, "Using 'Racism' as a Political Weapon," Jonathan C. Jobe stratifies Americans into two categories: racist, and nonracist. He believes "we have been successful in stamping-out racism in this country." He continues to bash liberal pundits who use the word "racist" to describe conservative political figures.
Jobe errs in describing the state of America on race because he does not understand the concept. Race is a social construct, not a state of the physical. The political influence of race lies in social acceptance. Racism is not a state of being, but a cultural inheritance. America was birthed in racism. White settlers created a Native American race, which they called "Indian," to agglomerate and decimate those who possessed the land. They also created the black race because they sought their labor.
Though slavery was abolished, the belief that blacks were inferior did not. Even to this day, monuments to the Confederacy spangle the grounds of the old Tahlequah courthouse. On the campus of Northeastern State University, a memorial to the Redmen overlooks Haskell Hall. It was within Dr. Jobe's lifetime (1968) that the final Civil Rights law was passed. Until then, it was legal to discriminate against renters on the basis of skin color.
It is true that President Andrew Jackson's mantra, "The only good Indian is a dead Indian," no longer resonates with a majority of Americans. Mobs no longer lynch African Americans, and spectators no longer sell postcards of dangling bodies the way they used to, but these are no metrics for racism. Racism is a spectrum, and it is very much alive today.
Racism lives in the subtle choices we make. It influences whom we talk to, and whom we exclude from the table. It lives in the jokes that we tell, and our assumptions on class and economics. "I'm not a racist, but…" is the calling card of a modern racist. Racism permits the disproportionate purging of African Americans from voter rolls in Georgia. Racism disallowed Native Americans from voting in South Dakota because most homes on reservations don't have physical addresses. Racism allows conservatives to justify forcing Mexican children into cages along the Southern border.
To deny that racism exists is to reinforce it. Racism is not a state of being, neither is it a belief; it is a cultural inheritance. Though we have no control over the beliefs we inherit from previous racist generations, we are responsible for what we do with them. We must recognize we have all inherited racism from our forebearers, and that racism created the structure in which we live. We are responsible for the politicians whom we vote for, and for the subtle choices they make to either reinforce racist structures, or to help even the playing field.
