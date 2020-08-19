Editor, Daily Press:
The serious problems that plague public education, pre-K to graduate school, make me believe nothing can be done to save the current system. The only way to change what we have is to make an effort to dismantle it. It is the only one of the traditional things in this country that I believe needs to be completely dismantled, and that after spending a good part of my professional life in education.
Let me break it down into how it should progress. Depending on where you stand, what I see as a cure may be what you might see as interference and insanity. That might mean you are one of the problems - as a teacher's union member - and not open to a cure, as a taxpayer and-or a parent.
Step 1: Any public school that does not open on time for fall classes five days a week, six hours per day of in-person, face-to-face classroom instruction - due to a union's not allowing members to return to the classroom - should be closed. All employees will be fired and all funds allocated to the school will be distributed equally per child among that school's parents to use for vouchers to find alternatives for their children.
Step 2: Decertify federal, state and local union affiliates, whether involved in the refusal to open or not, and arrest all federal, state and local union officials on federal RICO charges. Then, hold them in solitary confinement in a federal prison until their trials occur, even if it is many months later. What was done to aides and supporters of Donald Trump, such as Paul Manafort, should be used as an example of what will be done to those arrested.
Step 3: Offer permanently-closed schools to private charter and magnet schools, which will spring up in the absence of public schools, thereby unloading those facilities like the white elephants they are.
The rest of the public schools will get the message, and competition from the charter and magnet schools will make them improve, and tell them if they do not, they will die as well. The union that caused the problem will have been decertified, along with those who believed their demands were more important than the students they were hired to serve. Education for all students at all levels will have improved immeasurably, and the problem is solved.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe
Crescent Valley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.