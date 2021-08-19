@Letter Open, Close:Editor, Daily Press:
In the Aug. 17 edition of TDP, Jonathan Jobe asserts redistricting and gerrymandering are the same. As a retired educator, he should know this is wrong. He correctly defines gerrymandering but suggests that because it has the same outcome as redistricting, they are equivalent. That is like saying a natural death is equivalent to murder, because the result is the same: a person is dead. Simple logic tells us that is nonsense.
Redistricting, as envisioned by the framers of the Constitution, is based on the Census, not on the party affiliation of the populace. There were no "parties" at the time the Constitution was written so there was no need to address that topic. In the intervening years, parties developed, and so did gerrymandering, the practice of redistricting for the purpose of giving one party an "unfair" advantage.
Both parties have been guilty of this practice. However, to suggest gerrymandering and redistricting are the same thing leads one to believe nothing can be done about it. That, too, is simply false. Those responsible could choose to be "party blind" and draw the lines based solely on the numbers. That would be what the framers of the Constitution intended. It is high time we honored the Constitution.
David E. Nagle, Ed.D.
Tahlequah
