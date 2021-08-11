Editor, Daily Press:
State Question 816 is a referendum asking voters to repeal House Bill 1674. On the surface, HB 1674 runs counter to legal protest, which is afforded to us through the Constitution. The bill makes it illegal to peacefully assemble in specific areas of property, and it takes away civil and criminal liability for anyone who runs over a protester if the driver feels his or her life is in danger.
Many questions arise from this legislation: For example, what specifically is defined as public property? What constitutes fear from a driver to justify hitting a protester with a vehicle?
Signatures are currently being collected to have SQ 816 placed on the November ballot. Anyone interested in signing a petition may do so at Tahlequah Creates, on Muskogee Avenue. Help us repeal this troublesome legislation. Vote no on SQ 816.
Yolette Ross
Tahlequah
