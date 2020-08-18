Editor, Daily Press:
For the past two months, I, along with other community members, have acted as a reminder to the community of the need for change, kneeling for 15 minutes each weekday at noon in Norris Park. Last week was an important anniversary.
Wednesday, Aug. 12, was the fourth anniversary of the 2016 police shooting in Tahlequah of Dominic Rollice, who was brandishing a hammer. Police Chief Nate King said this police shooting was "necessary, not just justified."
This anniversary reminds us there is need for reform in the Tahlequah Police Department. Specific reforms that are necessary, not just justified, are:
• Ban choke holds by Tahlequah police, and refuse to cross-deputize with any department that does not also ban carotid or strangulation holds.
• Train police in de-escalation. Tahlequah police, along with NSU’s Criminal Justice department, could become a national leader in training in alternative methods of conflict resolution. This should become a substantial and required part of all Tahlequah police training.
• Develop citizen oversight of the city’s public safety function.
• End the militarization of police. The defensive weapons police use should be no different than those citizens are allowed for their personal defense.
These reforms are easily implemented and will advance our city toward a goal of liberty and justice for all. I encourage our city councilors to implement these changes.
Anyone is welcome to join us each weekday at noon as citizens kneel in hopes of a real change in Tahlequah, in Oklahoma, and the U.S.
John Yeutter
Tahlequah
