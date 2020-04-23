Take a moment and remember why we started social distancing protocols.
It was to "flatten the curve." It was to keep hospitals from getting too many bad cases at one time. It was to keep the health system from being overwhelmed, thus leading to preventable deaths due to limited resources.
It was never to stop the spread of the virus. It was to change the rate of spread to make it manageable and minimize harm.
From what I keep seeing and hearing, goalposts on expectations have shifted. I keep seeing and hearing people say that we have to continue extreme (government-enforced) social distancing or people will die. This is true if the system is in danger of being overwhelmed, but many people seem to have forgotten that social distancing was to prevent preventable deaths.
Social distancing was never going to end the virus. It was never going to stop people from getting the virus, in the long run. Sadly, it was never going to prevent deaths of many who were vulnerable and who will die even with great medical care.
COVID is a virus. The cat is out of the bag. It is here to stay. It will continue to mutate and make rounds. We need to be appropriately cautious and rational as we make choices on how to deal with it.
The reality is that we have to balance our actions and consequences in an attempt to minimize harm. Those harms are not just direct COVID-19 deaths. So while understanding that we want to manage the stress on our health system, we need to be looking at data as we take action to prevent damage to people's life and lives.
Opening things up or keeping them closed is not an all-or-nothing thing. Even if society opens up, people and businesses can (and should) continue to take preventative measures. This is especially true for the vulnerable.
Social, emotional, and financial stresses from having everything forced to be stopped is absolutely hurting people and even leading to death. It is hard to calculate those harms, especially if it is only happening to others and not ourselves.
If opening up at this time is not going to lead to hospitals being overwhelmed, then it is the least harmful thing to do. Not only would it speed up the process of gaining herd immunity, but it would once again make it possible for people to take care of themselves, their families, friends, and employees even.
We need to take the virus seriously. We need to take appropriate smart actions to minimize harm. To do so we need to look past our noses and consider more than just the direct COVID-19 deaths and harms.
Dr. Shannon Grimes
Tahlequah
