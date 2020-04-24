Editor, Daily Press:
Amid all the COVID-19 heath warnings, and people going to extra lengths to keep themselves well, imagine our shock when we entered Tahlequah Braum's (in our masks and gloves) to find not one employee – yes, not a single one! – had masks or gloves on while preparing or handling the food!
When I asked the young man at the ice cream counter where their food service gloves were, and why no one had masks, he shrugged and said management had said they "were given the option to wear them if they could pay for their own."
FYI: Food service rules set by Oklahoma State Department of Health dictate anyone directly handling food during its preparation wear food service gloves. And that was years before COVID-19 arrived on the scene. How, in good conscience, can the management of this store not enforce these basic rules, or insist like most other businesses that they go the extra step and cover their mouths?
Needless to say, the ice cream we had ordered was left there on the counter to melt, right along with any desire we might have had to ever go to our local Braum's again!
Terra Jones
Tahlequah
