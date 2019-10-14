Editor, Daily Press:
Congratulations to our new mayor for her great leadership example by actually taking the effort to do a ride along with the "packer trucks" and their crews. This is a fine example of the "management by walk around" leadership technique.
I do have some experience in recognizing great leadership as I was an active duty U.S. Army intelligence officer. I was also the certified "Master Program Manager" of the U.S. Army Intelligence School's "Leadership and Development Program."
You should not do anything prior to the normal wake-up time of our working citizens even if that may avoid traffic. Back when I was in the Special Forces USAR unit, our sergeant major confided over a campfire about a small crisis his home town (Pawnee, Oklahoma) had experienced the year before. It seems that the pick-up schedule was bumped up about a hour before most residents awoke for work. I believe it was in the spring, and since the banging trash cans and truck noises got the adults awake and in bed, nature took its course.
In the neighborhood he lived in, more than 75 percent of the younger wives and early middle-aged wives became pregnant. My sergeant major was already the most popular guy in town as he was the only plumber and had three teenage sons in a town with mostly young daughters. About nine months later, his wife delivered another son. The rest of the town's bumper crop of babies were again mostly girls, which made him even more popular in the town. (Note: This might be used here to make our city's population younger and more plentiful.
Only accept the heavy-duty construction grade black plastic bags for pickup. They resist rough handling and are much more secure containers for household trash.
Congratulations again on our new mayor's attention to detail and hands-on approach in actually doing the walk-around and ride-a-long with our city employees. A welcome change in town administration style. Have you done the police force and fire department yet?
S L "Hack" Hackworth
Tahlequah
