Editor, Daily Press:
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the legislators have passed legislation preventing school districts from requiring masks. This was passed with the pathetic excuse that mandating masks infringes on the freedom of parents to decide.
The problem here is it doesn’t address the rights of parents who want their children to attend a safe school. Most accept traffic laws because they exist for the driver's safety, as well as the safety of others.
If parents don’t want their children to wear masks, while attending a public school, they can homeschool them, take advantage of virtual schools, or send them to private schools. Many of us would accept this legislation if the vaccine was available to all children, not just those over 12 years of age.
Schools are allowed to enforce dress codes and mandatory attendance. So why is this not an infringement on their freedom?
Ernie Briggs
Tahlequah
