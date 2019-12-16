Editor, Daily Press:
This is directed to my Oklahoma senators.
Impeachment and conviction are tools afforded by the Constitution to Congress when the Executive Branch has abused its power. It serves as a necessary check to the president, but only when Congress acts as its own independent branch of government.
Trump's actions have made it clear he has abused his power, but Senate Republicans have ceded their power of investigation to the White House itself. How does Congress independently and impartially proceed with impeachment proceedings when the Senate majority leader is coordinating with the White House? Mitch McConnell's actions are no less pernicious than a judge who privately deals with defense lawyers before a trial.
Senate Republicans must act based on evidence, even if it is damning. The office of the president is not a personal toy for the elected; it is a privilege for those who serve the people. To Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, please stand up to McConnell and the Republican Party, who are actively thwarting American rule of law by choosing not to fulfill their legal obligation to investigate the president.
Brian D. King
Tahlequah
