Regarding your latest [Facebook Forum and website poll] survey as for separation of church and state, given the wide variety of opinion as to what that means makes results useless.
Originally, as written, [the Constitution] forbids an official state religion, with penalties for those not belonging, as was the case with the Church of England. I myself, and many others, are all for that. However, it is often meant today as a banning of all religion from the public sphere [because it's] somehow poisonous, especially Christianity. And this, despite that religion was the entire underpinning of our judicial and moral system.
No, I am not for that at all, but today, the majority would assume otherwise, were I to vote for separation of church and state.
Lance Breneman
Tahlequah
