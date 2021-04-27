Editor, Daily Press:
While in Tahlequah for the weekend, I became ill and went to the Northeastern Health System Emergency Room. The visit resulted in surgery and several days in the hospital. My experience at NHS could not have been better. The doctors and staff were outstanding.
A few years ago, I had a similar experience at Mercy Health in OKC. Tahlequah’s NHS was equal in every way – competence, professionalism, etc. In fact, in my view, NHS was better in terms of overall care.
The people of Tahlequah and Cherokee County show care and kindness to their neighbors. That is how we were raised. It showed at NHS while I was there.
Thank you for your care. I am on the mend. Job well done.
Rick Farmer
Oklahoma City
