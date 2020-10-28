Editor, Daily Press:
In his effort to secure a second term, President Donald J. Trump chose to gamble with the lives of millions of Americans by ignoring the cold, hard facts of this pandemic in favor of his Pollyanna position that this is all going away after the election.
He lives in denial of everything that does not go his way.
I know of no one who has integrity, compassion and humanity that would support such tactics. Yet I guess this plays well with his supporters, as they see him as the greatest thing since sliced bread.
Have you noticed just how poor the quality of the sliced bread is in our grocery stores? I have lost count of the number of loaves I have had to throw out over the years because of their lack of quality and good taste. Can't we do this with a president?
Roger Charles Redden
Muskogee
