Editor, Daily Press:
Burn permits allowed in the city limits. I live in the neighborhood next to Cherokee Springs Golf Course. Recently the golf course started a burn. The smoke from the burn was heavy at times in our neighborhood. It also lasted for over a week.
I don't think this should be allowed near a residential area. This is a dangerous situation for anyone with breathing problems. We had smoke in our house for several days.
As good neighbors, we all need to think about how our actions can affect those around us. I would suggest the next time Cherokee Springs Golf Course has material to be disposed of that it be removed or chipped. This will keep from smoking out our city's residential neighborhoods.
Mike Bingham
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.