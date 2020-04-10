Editor, Daily Press:
Democrats now find themselves in a bind, and they have an archaic electoral structure to blame for it. Joe Biden lacks the necessary votes to become their presumptive nominee, and many are pressuring Bernie Sanders to concede so they can declare the former vice president their de facto nominee.
The primary elections and caucuses started Feb. 3, when Iowans cast their ballots for president. The season is supposed to conclude in June, but states have been postponing their elections because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Historically, primary elections were staggered over the course of months to allow candidates to take the train state-by-state to shake hands and meet the people. With the advent of airplanes, TV, radio, internet, and livestreaming, this staggering no longer makes any sense.
There is a devastating consequence to staggering primary elections: The votes in some states matter more than others. Every four years, Iowans and New Hampshirites cast their votes into a field of 10-20 candidates. States like New York, Louisiana, and West Virginia may not even vote this year because of the coronavirus. But if they are afforded their first amendment rights, they will be lucky to have a field of two to pick from.
We must fix our antiquated structure by calling for a national primary day, and had we done so, Democrats would not have found themselves in this repugnant inequitable quagmire. The Preamble of our Constitution states that all men are created equal, but our electoral process clearly indicates that some votes are more equal than others.
Brian D. King
Tahlequah
