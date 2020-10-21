Editor, Daily Press:
Recent opinion pieces in the Daily Press use outdated assumptions and unfounded fear to oppose State Question 805.
Because of my roles as a family member of a current prisoner, clergy with prison experience, and a restorative justice practitioner, I am compelled to invite readers to consider that more incarceration does not make a state safer; domestic violence recidivism deserves more attention than longer sentences; and SQ 805 has no relevance to the sentencing of Rex Brinlee or any other murderer.
I support SQ 805 and encourage concerned citizens to look to places that suggest improvements for our state's problems, such as Texas, which has closed three prisons while reducing crime (Real Clear Policy, 2016).
I appreciate Help In Crisis and its steady and difficult work in the Tahlequah area. Since domestic violence is classified as a violent crime, and criminal pattern penalties are also not included in the reform's sentencing limits, the proposed sentencing reforms are not relevant to DV (nor to murderers). Expanding and personalizing accountability options could come with state funding made available by reduced prison costs.
My hope for our state is that we address problems and accountability in the most direct ways and use resources to help those who have been hurt. Voting yes on SQ 805 is a step toward a safer state.
Thea Nietfeld
Tahlequah
