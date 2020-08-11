Editor, Daily Press:
To the Oklahoma State Board of Education who serve one of the greatest needs, our children's education and safety: I am disgusted and saddened by your recent non-actions. The safety of our children and school staff were not at the top of your list, excluding those of you on the board who supported requirements [on COVID protocols].
Since your meeting, I've seen such an outpouring of frustration by thousands of Oklahomans who wish more would have been done during your state board meeting. Although I appreciated the opportunity to publicly share my thoughts and concerns with you during the meeting, I do not appreciate board members who used my discussion points as reasoning for not doing your job. You did not stand up for what is right for our children this 2020-2021 school year.
I get "local control," but I heard from other parents, teachers and administrators who shared similar thoughts, stating "You said what we're all thinking," and "We were waiting for decisions from the state," and "We wanted the help." I still get comments from citizens. You knew schools needed you to step in for guidance and decisions, but you didn't. You masked your decision by using the excuse of "local control."
What you showed the parents, students, school staff and their administrations is that you're cowards. Your mask is showing, but not the one we all should be wearing.
Jami Murphy
Tahlequah
