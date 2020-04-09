Editor, Daily Press:
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will change the way it loans money to chicken farmers who contract with corporations if it has its way. It believes the growers are too closely affiliated with the corporations and are not true, independent small businesses.
That is obvious when you consider the companies like Tyson and Simmons supply the feed, the medicines, the transportation and the expertise to the growers. The only thing they don’t want any connection with is the chicken waste that degrades Oklahoma’s environment and quality of life.
The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported on March 21, 2020: “Farmers, bankers and congressmen have staunchly opposed the changes and sought to delay the effective date to no avail.
"If SBA takes the position that the growers and companies are affiliates, this would eliminate all SBA 7(a) loans to growers," Marvin Childers, president of the Poultry Federation, said in an email Thursday.
Sadly, Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin sided with supporters of the SBA loans, cosigning a letter 30 other Congress members. Mullin is good at that. He joined Arkansas congressmen is putting a halt on an EPA pollution study that would have given the Illinois River greater protection.
Stopping these loans to corporate chicken sitters is a good thing for northeastern Oklahoma and for the Illinois River watershed including Lake Tenkiller. These loans, and loans from the U.S. Agriculture Department, have proliferated mega chicken farms in Green Country. The farms, approved on an assembly-line basis by the Oklahoma Agriculture Department for a mere $10 license, produce millions of tons of chicken manure that degrades our water, air, aquifers, roads, and private property values. We’re left with little else than dirty water and ruts in the roads leading to Arkansas.
Tell the SBA that you support their rule that will stop these loans, making more funds available to farmers who aren’t under the thumbs of giant corporations.
The comment period for this rule is through April 10 and can be accessed at regulations.gov, Docket ID: SBA-2018-0009.
Ed Brocksmith
Tahlequah
