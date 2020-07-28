Editor, Daily Press:
This madness has to stop.
The president's use of Homeland Security and Border Patrol personnel to intervene in cities where mostly peaceful demonstrations are in process is just a way for him to get around the Posse Comitatus laws. So we see unknown people in military-type garb, carrying military-style weapons, invading cities that do not want them.
Yes, violence, graffiti, looting and destruction by the few bad actors among the peaceful demonstrators needs to be curtailed, as does the beating of unarmed citizens. The peaceful demonstrators, along with the local police, should be the ones to do the task. None of what Homeland Security and Border Patrol personnel are doing in these cities falls within the prescribed duties and responsibilities under which they were created and governed.
There comes the time when the president of the U.S. needs to make appropriate decisions that are in the best interest of the nation, and not to be used to boost his election poll numbers. It is an irresponsible act of madness that must stop before it gets out of control.
Roger C. Redden
Muskogee
