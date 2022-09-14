Editor, Daily Press:
As the Shared Branch Manager of Hulbert Community Library, I would like to thank all the people, volunteers, and businesses who made our summer reading program, "Oceans of Possibilities" great.
I want to thank all the children and adults who participated in the reading program and attended the weekly activities and performances. I would like to thank Crystal Bridges for its "CB to You Mobile Art Lab," featuring Cherokee artist Bryan Waytula. I would like to thank our Cherokee Nation volunteer Grace and staff members Kayla and Riley for keeping up with the in-house programs, while performing the day-to-day tasks of the library. I would like to especially thank Lake Region Electric Cooperative Foundation - Round-Up Program for their generous donation that made the performers, activities, prizes, and more possible.
Rhonda Lee
Hulbert
