Editor, Daily Press:
As per Dr. McQuitty's letter on Sept. 9, the only cloud over the Second Amendment is one created and perpetuated by those who don't trust their neighbors to be armed. The ruling by the Supreme Court in 2008 cited by Dr. McQuitty became necessary to prevent Congress, other legislative bodies, and people like him from illegally restricting the rights of individuals to legally own and carry weapons as guaranteed by the Bill of Rights.
Also, the restrictions being proposed would in no way prevent those who don't obey the law from getting weapons, but would only impact and restrict those who obey the law. The Supreme Court did not "[leave] open the possibility of regulating guns" at all. What they did was refrain from making law - as the Left prefers they do - and left it to the states to decide how to manage the issue. What they also did was warn the states and other bodies - like state legislatures and city councils - against trying to restrict the Second Amendment rights of citizens unnecessarily.
The only "muddle" over this subject comes from those who believe the Constitution is merely a suggestion and can be ignored when it suits them. These people's efforts are designed specifically to cloud a plain and simple issue that really needs no "interpretation" at all, from them or anyone else. Our framers did their best to create a document that would serve the people at the expense of the government, and not serve the government at the expense of the people. They intentionally made a document that blocks those who would strip-away our rights because of their own need for power and control over others.
Oh, and by the way, Roberta, my name is spelled "J-o-n-a-t-h-a-n", but you may call me "Dr. Jobe."
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe
Crescent Valley
