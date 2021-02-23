Editor, Daily Press:
Tahlequah recently lost a top-notch volunteer and fine human, Jon Edwards. Jon was a friend to all he met and volunteered for organizations that supported his passions: protecting children, music and art, and classic cars.
Jon served as president of the Cherokee County Classic Car Club for more than five years, growing and unifying the organization and lifting the standards of the club to a more professional level. He was a popular judge regionally for car shows. He was quick to lend a hand to help another club member with a car repair or solve a problem related to a classic or any car.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country highly-valued his volunteering. A retired police officer from the Boston area, his skills in investigation and compassion were tools that helped him be a successful voice for children. He stopped volunteering for CASA when his young granddaughter, Jasmine, died from cancer, because it was too painful.
A multi-instrumentalist, Jon mostly preferred the piano but played drums and guitar, and had recorded CDs. He was a member of many bands throughout his career on the east coast and Hawaii, and several arts organization. Most recently he was a member of the band playing at the Tahlequah Senior Citizen dances. He was a member and volunteer with the Muskogee Art Guild, Wagoner Arts Alliance, and Arts Council of Tahlequah, where he never missed an event, 2nd Sunday at 2 history program, or Thursday open paint. Jon was also a published author of several books and would donate his books, CDs and art for fundraisers for his causes.
We could all learn a thoughtful lesson in giving back to our community from Jon Edwards.
Renee Fite, President
Arts Council of Tahlequah
