Editor, Daily Press:

I took the Missus out for a ride around town to see Christmas lights last Saturday. What a disappointment. Our town looks like Grinchville. The Town Branch park is a dark hole. The main street has very little in way of Christmas cheer.

We drove through some of the residential areas; most houses and yards were black. We did see a few leftover Halloween decorations. I guess we have to go to Hulbert or Muskogee to see Christmas lights. What is going on in Tahlequah?

George Fulk

Tahlequah

