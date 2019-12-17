Editor, Daily Press:
I took the Missus out for a ride around town to see Christmas lights last Saturday. What a disappointment. Our town looks like Grinchville. The Town Branch park is a dark hole. The main street has very little in way of Christmas cheer.
We drove through some of the residential areas; most houses and yards were black. We did see a few leftover Halloween decorations. I guess we have to go to Hulbert or Muskogee to see Christmas lights. What is going on in Tahlequah?
George Fulk
Tahlequah
