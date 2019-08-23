Editor, Daily Press:
I wanted to tell you how lucky Tahlequah and Cherokee County are to have a local newspaper like the Tahlequah Daily Press. So many towns these days do not have papers anymore that keep them up to date on local happenings.
We can read the What's Happening column and find out about library classes and groups, senior citizen events, yoga, church events, and so on. We have the opinion section that gives us various views by columnists of every political stripe. You keep a good balance. You also invite readers to send in their opinions. The front page keeps us up to date on many different subjects from city projects to the latest police report. You also cover local sports, school happenings, and religious news.
Wow! And it's all happening right here in Cherokee County.
Keep on doing what you are doing. I love it. It gives us a ll a sense of community that is so lacking in some of today's news.
Peg Wilson
Tahlequah
