Editor, Daily Press:
I would like to thank your reporters for following the McGirt v. Oklahoma case so thoroughly. I mean Keri Thornton and Grant D. Crawford.
I know this case is making it so difficult for so many people, none more than the victims, and that tribal members look at it as a victory for their rights. I imagine most newspapers are caught in the middle of what to report and how to do it. I hope you will never let anyone on either side of the equation control how you cover this important topic.
J.T. Thomas
Tulsa
