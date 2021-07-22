Editor, Daily Press:

I would like to thank your reporters for following the McGirt v. Oklahoma case so thoroughly. I mean Keri Thornton and Grant D. Crawford.

I know this case is making it so difficult for so many people, none more than the victims, and that tribal members look at it as a victory for their rights. I imagine most newspapers are caught in the middle of what to report and how to do it. I hope you will never let anyone on either side of the equation control how you cover this important topic.

J.T. Thomas

Tulsa

Tags

Trending Video