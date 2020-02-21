Editor, Daily Press:
I realize there has been a mixed reaction to Nancy Pelosi’s tearing up of President Trump’s talk to Congress on how great he is, but I have to say I have never laughed so hard at anything on television – much funnier than the so-called comedy shows.
I also like to read President Trump’s personal attacks on Twitter. His insults are hilarious.
OK, so I agree with Randy Gibson’s Feb. 11 column, too: “Please put the adults in charge in D.C.” But only in my more sober moments.
Bob McQuitty
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.