Editor, Daily Press:
I get much of my national and world news from over-the-air OETA programming, and I seldom have issues, for it is the four OETA channels that are the most reliable. However, for some time now, reception on all those channels has gone black.
It happens mostly during the news broadcasts of BBC America and other BBC news programs. It seems to happen each time some news is in conflict with President Trump's position, and can last for a few minutes to even longer times - perhaps to cover someone in control of the over-the-air feed that does not want certain news broadcast.
I will be bringing this grievance to the print and other broadcast news outlets. Perhaps they can find out what is going on. This situation has been occurring on a regular basis, so it deserves closer scrutiny by outside forces.
Roger Redden
Muskogee
