Editor, Daily Press:
Has everyone finally figured out that the most prolific originator, perpetrator, and spreader of "fake news" has always been President Donald Trump?
For decades before he walked down that Trump Tower staircase to announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president of the United States, and throughout his presidency, most of what he has publicly said in person and on Twitter has been "fake news."
The phrase of "that's fake news" was not much, if any, a part of the national dialogue. Only Trump and his minions moved the idea into the political limelight, with little to no proof that the legitimate, educated, well-disciplined and principled news media was behind it. Nothing could have been further from the truth. Then Trump and his minions invented the concept of "alternative truth," just to muddy the waters of the American and international psyche.
I saw all this from years of following news and fake news about Donald J. Trump, and it is about time that all of us recognized this is the real truth.
Roger C. Redden
Muskogee
