Editor, Daily Press:
The reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision has raised significant conflict in the United States. Many media outlets proclaim the decision reversed a “constitutional right," and overrides a “woman’s right to choose.”
These claims, however, are inaccurate – both legally and ethically. A woman in the United States has every right, and is encouraged, to take contraception if she wants to avoid pregnancy. Contraception means “against” (“contra”), “pregnancy” (“conception”). A woman can choose from many available forms of contraception.
Contraception, or “birth control," is taken to prevent pregnancy. Abortion is not contraception. Abortion is the destruction of an embryo or fetus prior to birth. A woman may have a spontaneous abortion, often called a miscarriage, or it can be chemically (medication) or mechanically aborted.
The “Father of Modern Medicine," Hippocrates, lived in ancient Greece almost 2,500 years ago. Hippocrates developed one of the earliest ethical guidelines in medicine. The Oath of Hippocrates was used as a sacred oath for physicians – much like an oath in a courtroom – but also as a code of conduct. It described how a physician should behave in public and private, interact with other physicians, and provided general guidelines on how a physician should prescribe treatment to patients.
This code of conduct has been followed by physicians for centuries. The Oath of Hippocrates states very clearly that a physician “...will not give to a woman a pessary to cause abortion.” That's as translated from the Greek language by W.H.S. Jones.
It was common knowledge, and common sense, that after a child was conceived, the beginning of pregnancy, then ending the pregnancy meant ending a child’s life. The legal precedent for abortion taking a life is even older than the Oath of Hippocrates. Abortion has been illegal and unethical for thousands of years. For clarity: Abortion has been illegal and unethical for thousands of years. And there is no mention of abortion in the Constitution of the United States.
There are exceptions. If a mother’s life is endangered, such as with ectopic pregnancy, or other established medical conditions – medical ethics allow for a mother’s ability to conceive again, and the fetus’s inability to survive without the mother. In other words, one death is better than two deaths. A case of rape and/or incest involve a greater legal discussion than medical. The Oklahoma abortion law has addressed these issues.
However, with any abortion – especially mechanically induced, such as D&C, “dilation and curettage” – the mother faces an increased risk of complications in future pregnancies. There's also an increased risk of infertility – the inability to have children at all. Search “Duck Duck Go” or other search engine for “Asherman Syndrome."
There are many inaccurate claims regarding abortion from the mother’s perspective. The truth is that overturning Roe v. Wade only restored what is legally correct, and what has been the ethical standard for thousands of years – every effort should be taken to preserve the life of a conceived child through birth.
David D. Cook, D.O.
Stilwell
