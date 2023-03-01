Editor, Daily Press:
The Oklahoma Funeral Board is fighting hard against the passage of House Bill 1074. This bill, once passed, will bring Oklahoma in line with 47 other states and provide much-needed financial relief for Oklahoma families suffering through the loss of a loved one.
Right now, Oklahomans can purchase funeral merchandise (caskets, urns, pamphlets etc.) online or from out-of-state businesses but not from an Oklahoma-based business. This bill fixes that issue. Currently, only licensed funeral directors are able to make these sales in Oklahoma. To put it more simply, Oklahomans may purchase a casket or urn online and use it in their final planning, but we are unable to purchase the same casket from an Oklahoma-based business unless it is from a licensed funeral director. In most cases, funeral directors mark the items up between 300% and 600%. This hurts Oklahoma families, plain and simple.
This bill, currently awaiting a vote on the House floor, has been defeated the last two sessions due to lobbying by the Oklahoma Funeral Board. This board is full of funeral directors or their family members. For a state that is fighting to be "Top 10," this is embarrassing. We have already had at least one Oklahoma small business move its tax dollars to Texas with other potential small businesses waiting for passage of HB 1074 before they invest their business dollars right here in Oklahoma.
It's up to Oklahoma citizens to stand up and fight for HB 1074.
Frank Skidmore
Park Hill
