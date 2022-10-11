Editor, Daily Press:
On this Indigenous People’s Day, Oct. 10, there was a Choctaw man on death row in Oklahoma named Anthony Sanchez. On April 6, 2023, Sanchez is scheduled to be executed for the 1996 murder of Juli Busken in Norman.
At this point, most advocates for people on death row would dive into a laundry list of doubts about the case. I’ll leave that for another time. My purposes are simpler. I just want to call your attention to the irony that a Choctaw man was convicted of a crime in Norman and is being taken back to the Choctaw Nation to be executed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.
Of course, there will be some who argue the penitentiary is property of the state. While they would be right, what they are leaving out is the land was stolen to start with. On top of that, Sanchez had to be transported over Choctaw land to get there; everything that keeps the prison running travels over Choctaw land; all of the supplies that will be used in his execution will be transported over Choctaw land; and all of those who are responsible for carrying out his execution will be traveling over Choctaw land.
So no matter how you talk about it, the State of Oklahoma will be utilizing Choctaw land and resources to kill a Choctaw man. Such a juxtaposition harkens back to the worst evils committed in the history of the state. I wouldn’t think Oklahomans would want such resurrection.
Jeff Hood
Little Rock, Arkansas
