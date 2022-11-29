Editor, Daily Press:
The rapidity with which executions are taking place in Oklahoma is stunning.
In fact, these executions are becoming so routine that it’s easy to forget that actual people are involved. Our dehumanization of executions has the unintended consequence of dehumanizing us all.
Think about it: If you erase the killer, then you erase the killed. One cannot exist without the other. Our common humanity will either be our common triumph or our common downfall. Right now, it is our lack of humanity that allows these executions to continue. We declare that we are killing a killer, yet in the process, we allow ourselves to become the killer.
The death penalty is not just evil; it’s lunacy. It simply doesn’t make sense to kill to stop killing. If we want a society that respects life, then we must respect life – even when it comes in forms that we find repulsive – because life will forever be the only path that leads to life.
There are clemency hearings and executions scheduled every month in Oklahoma for the foreseeable future. How will we live amid times of such moral consequence? Will we choose life or death?
The clemency hearing of Scott Eizember on Dec. 7, is our next corporate opportunity to choose to be something more than death. I hope we do so.
Jeff Hood
Little Rock, Arkansas
