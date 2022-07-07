Editor, Daily Press:
It is not often that I find myself agreeing with Steve Fair, but two weeks in a row he has made points in his column with which I am in total agreement.
Week before last, it was dirty politicking and mudslinging, with wild innuendos and half-truths or outright lies that he rightfully called out and condemned as having no place in our political dialogue. Last week, he was calling out the “dark money” that has so polluted our politics and gives the wealthy, corporations, and unions a megaphone while the average citizen speaks in whispers. I call this common ground! It demonstrates to me that we can work together toward some ends that could benefit us all.
It has been disheartening to see some politicians make decisions based on party loyalty or even fealty to an individual at the cost of the greater good. Reading Mr. Fair’s columns give me some hope that we can, at least in these two areas, find some agreement and make a difference for the good of us all. Thanks, Mr. Fair!
Yolette Ross
Tahlequah
