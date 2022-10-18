Editor, Daily Press:
It was heartening to see that the Oklahoma Legislature has recognized we’re all in this together and that family farms are a historic and essential community in our state.
In the farmers' time of struggle, the Legislature has allocated $20 million to help with drought relief. That makes sense to me, and I hope they have the same concern and consideration for other Okies who are struggling. Would $20 million help struggling daycare centers? I think so.
There are other examples of those in need, such as smaller, independent businesses, like farms, that might “go under” without some help. Will that be forthcoming? With all the money promised to Panasonic, how about promising some of that to local businesses? I do have a concern that corporations are known to have their hands out fast and be first in line to get any government help. We saw a lot of that with the income support programs.
Then there are the nefarious characters looking for any way to make a quick buck, like those who were supposed to be feeding children, but banked the money instead – millions of dollars. So just saying, “We’re giving $20 million to farmers" is just step 1. Where are the checks and balances? How will they determine the need and how will they identify the “family farm,” as opposed to the wealthy corporate farms? How are they going to ensure the money goes to sustaining the farming enterprise, instead of lining someone’s pocket?
Transparency with checks and balances are key to success. I hope we learned a lesson from Epic Charter schools that what looks too good to be true deserves close scrutiny.
I know farmers, and the ones I know are loathe to take a handout. Some would call it welfare. Let’s be sure they know this an expression of appreciation for what they do and make darn sure it goes to our local farmers and ranchers. Even the organic farmers who are small and go to the Tahlequah Farmers' Market should be eligible. I hope we do this right.
Beth Ann French
Tahlequah
