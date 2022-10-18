Editor, Daily Press:
I am writing with concerns and questions about why Indian Road has not been repaired.
I live at Lake Tenkiller Harbor, where our community has only one way out to go anywhere. Indian Road is a county road that connects several cities and counties together. But with its closure, it has caused businesses to shut down, made travel time very lengthy, and created a big concern our community and surrounding areas need to evaluate.
With only having one way to leave, in case of a emergency, it could cause a traffic backup, or even worse, if Indian Road was blocked in the only direction we had to leave, then what would happen?
How does a very well-traveled county road get put on the back burner to get repaired? The only answer I seem to get is money. What happened to the disaster relief fund from the state? What happened to the Cherokee Nation donation? We have been told when and if repairs ever get started, it will take up to nine months to a year to complete. So in the meantime, we have to drive the extra distance to get to I-40, Gore, Webber Falls, Muskogee, or anywhere Indian Road gave us access to travel as a through road.
Who can we, as concerned citizens, get some updated answers from on this major problem?
Becky Foster
Park Hill
