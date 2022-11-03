Editor, Daily Press:
Jena Nelson may just save education in Oklahoma.
She is a scrappy, firecracker of a woman who is hell-bent on saving Oklahoma’s small-town schools. While her opponent is furiously using scare tactics to gain votes, Jena is focused on real challenges facing Oklahoman children.
Her opponent plans to use his position to strip public education’s funding. But Jena continues to gain endorsements, especially from small-town Okies who are bright enough to realize that we don’t have enough private schools in rural Oklahoma to justify giving them all of our funding. Rural schools will surely close if her opponent wins. He also wants to refuse federal funding that is used to fund paraprofessionals’ salaries, student mental health initiatives, and more.
We already have a teacher shortage. It affects the quality of education our children receive. Jena has a plan to address this issue, while her opponent seeks to make it infinitely worse by forcing teachers to be indoctrinated by his own right-wing form of “patriotic “ teacher training. I can assure you that teachers are already incredibly patriotic. They are on the front lines of this country protecting, clothing, feeding, and teaching this country’s most precious asset: our children.
Teachers are threatening to leave en masse if Jena doesn’t win. While that may seem funny to some, I can assure you that when your child can’t find a seat due to an overcrowded classroom, the joke will be on all of us. When the rural schools are closed and our farmer neighbors are having to send their children 45 minutes to an hour away, maybe it won’t be funny anymore.
An educated Oklahoma needs Jena Nelson for state superintendent.
Amy Batie
Tahlequah
