Editor, Daily Press:
NSU faculty and students created the first Homeland Security and Emergency Management Student Organization in Oklahoma.
Northeastern State University is now the home to HSEMSO. The organization's goal is to educate students and community members on emergency management procedures and how to respond to events. The students who make up the organization share the knowledge they learned from their studies with individuals outside their program.
Dr. Rebekah Doyle and Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Moore launched this organization a few short weeks ago.
Mackenzie Moore
Tahlequah
