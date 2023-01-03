Editor, Daily Press:
I've been a retired Oklahoma educator for 14 years.
During this period of time, I've received one small Cost of Living Adjustment. So far I've managed to pay my bills, but there's little left over. A friend is an Arkansas retired educator, and she receives a yearly COLA. Oklahoma could and should be able to do as well as Arkansas.
The U.S. Legislation enacted in 1973 provides for cost-of-living adjustments or COLAs. With COLAs, Social Security, and Supplemental Security Income, benefits keep pace with inflation.
Some state government employees, including teachers, don't pay Social Security payroll taxes and aren't entitled to retirement benefits from Social Security. This practice's history dates back to Social Security's formation, when the law was intended to cover only private employees. These employees and teachers, for the most part, live on a stagnant income.
Ernie Briggs
Tahlequah
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.