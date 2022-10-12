Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Benton, southern Delaware, northwestern Adair and northeastern Cherokee Counties through 815 AM CDT... At 749 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Maysville to 6 miles northwest of Kansas to 2 miles east of Peggs. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include... Bella Vista... Gravette... Decatur... West Siloam Springs... Colcord... Kansas... Oaks... Maysville... Peggs... Hiwasse... Leach... Scraper... Twin Oaks... Lake Eucha State Park... Cherokee City... Natural Falls State Park... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH