Editor, Daily Press:
Lately, I have observed people making so many hate-filled statements - as if we don't have enough on our plates with all the trials that go with life. I suppose these people need to lash out to release some kind of inner demon, but I can't believe they think things through before they open their mouths.
Take this gay and lesbian indoctrination theory just as a random example. The pious appear to be frequently the most vocal on this subject. They carry on that these evil people are trying to brainwash our children into wild abandon, sodomy, and destroy all of the purity they - as parents - set as a living golden example to be passed to their virtuous children. Stellar idea but I gotta tell you, as the song says, "I saw what you did, I saw it with my own two eyes."
The overwhelming hypocrisy and, frankly, literal ignorance boggles the mind. I recognize ignorance, as regretfully I dwelled in that land once myself. I was, however, blessed with enough sense to pack my bags and start a journey out. When some of these folks open their mouths, things that come to my mind are stones in glass houses, the stoning of the adulterous woman, bearing false witness, wolves in sheep's clothing, and judge not lest you be judged. I have been no saint, but I will compare rap sheets with some of these people in a face-to-face public forum any day.
Back to the gay and lesbian community. My personal observation is that they are just people, like the rest of us - some good and some not, just like anyone else. I can say about the gay and lesbians in my life, I can count on them without pause. Some of these homophobic racists have left me holding the bag after I stuck my neck out for them. One would think a person would clean their own house of filth before trying to spot dust in another's. If you are so worried about what your children are exposed to, spend some of your precious time with them, teaching them what you understand to be right. Here's a crazy radical thought: Teach them to critically think things through for themselves.
Last comment: I see some former educators screaming "indoctrination" when their hands are the filthiest. And frankly, I suspect they have an ax to grind with others, as well as our education system, because someone hurt their feelings along the way and they need a way to not feel so inferior.
David Earl
Tahlequah
